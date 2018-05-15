Music Video: Bodega Bamz – Clout

Bodega Bamz will be hitting the road with Smoke DZA on their Money In The Bank tour soon. Before the tour bus gasses up, he premieres the visuals for his track “Clout.” Off of his project Papi, which you can download now on iTunes/Google Play.

