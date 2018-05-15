VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Bodega Bamz – Clout By Cyclone - May 15, 2018 0 Hits: 47 Bodega Bamz will be hitting the road with Smoke DZA on their Money In The Bank tour soon. Before the tour bus gasses up, he premieres the visuals for his track “Clout.” Off of his project Papi, which you can download now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0