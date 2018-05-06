Music Video: BlocBoy JB – No Chorus Pt. 11

Memphis’ BlocBoy JB keeps his buzzing flowing with the official video for his Tay Keith-produced record “No Chorus Pt. 11”. Directed by Frederick Ali. Off of his mixtape Simi.

