Music Video: BlocBoy JB – No Chorus Pt. 11

Memphis' BlocBoy JB keeps his buzzing flowing with the official video for his Tay Keith-produced record "No Chorus Pt. 11". Directed by Frederick Ali. Off of his mixtape Simi.