Music Video: bladee – Decay By Cyclone - May 9, 2018 Hits: 38 After linking up with Yung Lean for the visuals for their collab "Lordship", bladee delivers the official video for his new single "Decay." His new album Working On Dying is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.