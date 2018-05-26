Music Video: Beano French – Monday Morning

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 76

Beano French – Monday Morning

Philadelphia singer Beano French continues to push her fan favorite Just Beano EP with the visuals for the track “Monday Morning”. Directed by Spike Jordan. You can download Just Beano now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY