Music Video: Azealia Banks – Anna Wintour

Azealia Banks premieres the official video for her new single “Anna Wintour”.

She spoke recently spoke about the video:

“This is legit the most hipster thing I’ve ever done. I’m laughing because this is exactly who I wanted to be when I was a 14 year old musical theater head just getting introduced to dance, house, indie and alternative music. I think this is exactly how I imagined myself as an indie rock star or the lead singer of some electro band. I would daydream about these types of art weirdo moments. The Laguardia jumped out.”

Directed by Matt Sukkar. Her new album Fantasea II: The Second Wave hits stores later this year. You can download “Anna Wintour” now on iTunes/Google Play.