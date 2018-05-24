VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Aston Matthews – Gettin To It By Cyclone - May 24, 2018 0 Hits: 48 Aston Matthews delivers his new Pi’erre Bourne-produced single titled “Gettin To It”. Here is the official video. Directed by Jon Psycho. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0