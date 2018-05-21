Music Video: Asian Doll – Arm Froze

Asian Doll follows up her feature on Gangta Boo’s “Where Dem Dollas At (Remix)” a few days ago with the official video for track 6 official her buzzing Doll Szn mixtape titled “Arm Froze.” She had this to say about the record:

“The inspiration for Arm Froze is me dreaming that I was in the future living on another planet. I wanted to give my fans something they never seen before and that’s me bringing aggressiveness and sexiness to the table. Nobody seen this transformation coming, but I just wanna step outside my comfy zone and continue raising the bar for my fans to stay confident in themselves! Inner self-confidence and their outer self-confidence.”

Directed by Spike Tarantino. You can download Doll Szn now on iTunes/Google Play.