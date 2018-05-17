Mixtape: Ray Vicks – Still Trapped In The Hustle

Hits: 20
Ray Vicks released the visuals for his track “Profits” a couple weeks back. He return with his new mixtape Still Trapped In The Hustle. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by YFN Lucci, Moneybagg Yo, Mac, Bigga Rankin, Bando Crash, Ryan Legend, Jayway Sosa, Big 38, Rachie, Squirm Gesus, and Lil Phat. You can stream and download Still Trapped In The Hustle below.
Download: Still Trapped In The Hustle
02. Ray Vicks – Everybody Loves You (Feat. Mac)
03. Ray Vicks – Watching Me Close
04. Ray Vicks – Dice Game (Feat. Big 38)
05. Ray Vicks – Poppin’ (Feat. Jayway Sosa)
06. Ray Vicks – Louis Vuitton (Feat. Rachie)
07. Ray Vicks – Neva Change (Feat. Ryan Legend & Squirm Gesus)
08. Ray Vicks – Drive Me Crazy
09. Ray Vicks – 50 Missed Calls (Feat. Bigga Rankin, MoneyBagg Yo & YFN Lucci)
10. Ray Vicks – Good Die Young (Feat. Lil Phat & Bando Crash)
11. Ray Vicks – Pray For Me
12. Ray Vicks – Aggression
13. Ray Vicks – Ride Wit Me
Spread the love