Mixtape: Ray Vicks – Still Trapped In The Hustle

Ray Vicks released the visuals for his track “Profits” a couple weeks back. He return with his new mixtape Still Trapped In The Hustle. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by YFN Lucci, Moneybagg Yo, Mac, Bigga Rankin, Bando Crash, Ryan Legend, Jayway Sosa, Big 38, Rachie, Squirm Gesus, and Lil Phat. You can stream and download Still Trapped In The Hustle below.

Download: Still Trapped In The Hustle