Mixtape: Lil Reese – GetBackGang

Chicago’s Lil Reese delivers his new mixtape titled GetBackGang. Featuring 10 new songs and guest appeances bythe late Fredo Santana and Tee Grizzley. You can stream GetBackGang in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

