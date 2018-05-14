Mixtape: Hoodrich Keem – Smokers Choice 7

Hits: 15
Hoodrich Keem delivers his latest mixtape titled Smokers Choice 7. Featuring new music by 6ix9ine, Lil Pump, Young Thug, Migos, Tee Grizzley, Shad Da God, Duke, Young Nudy, Lil Yachty, Mozzy, and more. You can stream and download Smokers Choice 7 below.
Download: Smokers Choice 7
02. Gunna – Sold Out Dates (Feat. Lil Baby)
03. Young Nudy – Since When (Feat. 21 Savage)
04. Kodak Black – When Vultures Cry
05. Lil Yachty – BOOM!! (Feat. Ugly God)
06. Lil Baby – Southside
07. Mozzy – Do It For Dooterz
08. Lil Duke – Good Luck (Feat. Young Thug)
09. Lil Pump – Esskeetit
10. Tee Grizzley – 2 Vaults (Feat. Lil Yachty)
11. Hoodrich Pablo – Migo Pablo (Feat. Migos)
12. Gunna – Helluva Price
13. 6ix9ine – Gotti
14. Drakeo The Ruler – Cyber Bullies (Feat. AllBlack & Bino Rideaux)
15. Shad Da God – 99 Bands
