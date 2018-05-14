Mixtape: Hoodrich Keem – Bodeine Withdrawals 7

Hits: 50
Hoodrich Keem delivered another new mixtape titled Bodeine Withdrawals 7. Featuring 20 tracks and new music by Hoodrich Pablo Juan, NBA YoungBoy, Birdman, 21 Savage, Sosa Mann, Shad Da God, Sauce Walka, Rich The Kid, Gunna, Migo Domingo, Offset, Lil Baby, and more. You can stream and download Bodeine Withdrawals 7 below.
Download: Bodeine Withdrawals
02. Shad Da God – Battery Low
03. Sosa Mann – Light Bub (Feat. Sauce Walka)
04. Lil Baby – In My Bag
05. NBA YoungBoy – Ride (Feat. Birdman)
06. Shawn Scrilla – Allat Cap
07. 21 Savage – Who Run It (Freestyle)
08. Rich The Kid – Made It (Feat. Rick Ross & Jay Critch)
09. Hoodrich Keem – Dead Presidents (Feat. Gunna & Duke)
10. PlayBoi Carti – Drop
11. Duke Duece – Whole Lotta
12. Damedot – Eat Or Starve
13. 03 Greedo – Subtance
14. Gunna – Toast Up
15. Blacc Zacc – Ooh N*gga
16. Migo Domingo – Dog Her (Feat. Offset)
17. Lil Baby – Never Needed Help
18. YSL Jett – No Lie (Feat. Slime God Mondo)
19. King Midas – Dope Hole
20. 247 Hefe – Starlight