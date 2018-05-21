VideosMusic Videos Lyric Video: GASHI – Blame It On The Bag By Cyclone - May 21, 2018 0 Hits: 45 Roc Nation’s GASHI released a new single “Blame It On The Bag” a few days back. Here is the official lyric video. His new project Stairs 2 is on the way. You can download “Blame It On The Bag” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0