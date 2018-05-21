Lyric Video: GASHI – Blame It On The Bag

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 45

gashi blame it on the bag lyric video

Roc Nation’s GASHI released a new single “Blame It On The Bag” a few days back. Here is the official lyric video. His new project Stairs 2 is on the way. You can download “Blame It On The Bag” now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY