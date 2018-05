Lil Wayne will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his highly celebrated album Tha Carter III at this year’s Lil Weeyzana Fest. He just announced the event will go down on August 25th at Champions Square. Tickets are available now and the lineup will be announced soon.

