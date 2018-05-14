Kevin Gates Previews New Music

After being released from jail back in January, Kevin Gates has been “displaced” in Illinois with a travel ban so extreme that he hasn’t been able to visit his family once, who live in California. A sentiment which his wife Dreka explained to fans on Instagram stating:

“The Illinois Department of Corrections has prevented Kevin from leaving the state of Illinois. He isn’t even allowed to come home to California where we live. Since he was released in January, he has not been able to come home not one time.”

With that said, Gates decided to preview some new music. Only one of the songs names was released titled “Pretend” but each post is tagged #ImHim leading to the speculation that this will be the titled of an upcoming project. Stay tuned as more information will be released soon.

Pretend #imhim A post shared by Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) on May 13, 2018 at 7:11pm PDT