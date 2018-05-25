Kendrick Lamar Threatens To Pull His Music From Spotify Over Their New Hate Policy

Spotify recently drafted a new “hate” policy where music of artists with questionable accusations will be removed from their featured playlists. Some of the first to be removed included R. Kelly and XXXTentacion. This caused an outcry from fans that if this policy would be fair artist like Gene Simmons, Nick Carter and more that have had similar accusations against them.

Kendrick Lamar and many prominent artist who opposed the new policy are now threatening to remove their music from the streaming platform. Due to the repercussions, according to Bloomberg, Spotify will scale back its decision to ban artists based on their “hateful conduct” and will “eventually restore songs” music by XXXTentacion. R. Kelly’s is in limbo due to insider saying his acts ar “irredeemable.”

Several prominent musicians, including @kendricklamar, had threatened to boycott Spotify if it didn't change its new policy regarding “hateful conduct.'' — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) May 24, 2018

Spotify’s official statement on the policy:

“We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator”.

Stay tuned for more info on this issue as it is far from being over.