Kanye West Reveals Tracklists For ‘Kids See Ghost’ & Pusha T Upcoming Album

Kanye West is putting the finishing touches on all the upcoming G.O.O.D. Music (and Nas) projects that he promised would be released in the next few weeks. He took to his Twitter account to post a video from his studio in Wyoming working on a track.

In the background of the clip are two whiteboards containing partial tracklists for upcoming projects with Nas, Teyana Taylor, and himself and the complete tracklist from Pusha T’s upcoming album and Kids See Ghost, Ye’s joint album with Kid Cudi. Check out the video and the all of the tracklists below.

Kids See Ghosts tracklist (June 8):

1. Feel the love

2. Kids see ghosts

3. 4th Dimension

4. Ghost Town

5. Cudi Montage

6. Devil’s Watchin

7. Reborn

Pusha T tracklist (May 25):

1. If You Know U Know

2. Sociopath

3. Game We Play

4. Come Back Baby

5. Infrared

6. Hard Piano

7. How do you Respond

8. Santaria

Kanye West tracklist (June 1):

1. Untitled

2. Extacy

3. Wouldn’t leave

4. Untitled

5. Untitled

6. Untitled

7. Untitled

Nas tracklist (TBA):

1. Everything

2. Untitled

3. Untitled

4. Untitled

5. Untitled

6. Untitled

7. Untitled

Teyana Taylor tracklist (June 22):

1. Gonna Love

2. Hold On

3. 3 Ways

4. Untitled

5. Untitled

6. Untitled

7. Untitled