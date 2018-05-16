Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory & Mal (Episode 162) “Revolt Boyz”

Revolt boyz in the building (not really)! Joe kicks off this weeks episode discussing his Revolt deal as Rory and Mal congratulate him and let the jokes fly (10:10). Also, Tidal has been accused of manipulating and enhancing their streaming numbers for certain artist, which leads the crew to speculate. In addition, another streaming service, Spotify has decided to remove R.Kelly and XxxTentacion from all playlist (33:24). And friend of the show, Cardi B seems to be surrounded by drama as women in hip-hop are starting to turn against her (46:18). Thank you all to those who have purchased tickets to the tour. We will see you soon!

Other Topics Include:

–DJ Jazzy Jeff talks plaques vs money (40:52)

–50 Cent vs Rick Ross (1:03:32)

–Joe and Wale exchange “Twitter words” (1:42:41)

Sleeper Picks of the Week:

Joe:

Ty Dolla $ign “Number” | youtu.be/OV7gGJCnu8c

Rory:

Stimulator Jones “Soon Never Comes” | youtu.be/jxhL-_FUBII

Mal:

Jag (Feat. A-F-R-O) “King Me” | Callemjag – King-me-ft-afro