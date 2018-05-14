Joe Budden Signs Deal with Diddy’s REVOLT TV; Announces New Show ‘State of the Culture’

After a long courtship, Joe Budden & Diddy finally dot the i’s & cross the t’s on a new REVOLT TV deal. The deal will debut a new show from Joe titled State of The Culture. Diddy had this to say about closing the deal:

“Finally, Joe Budden is officially part of the REVOLT family. Joe has an authentic approach and he’s never afraid to speak the truth. His many talents deserve a platform that pushes the culture forward and we are excited to produce next-level content with him.”

Joe added:

“It was important to partner with a company that recognizes the growing need for our voices and ideas to stream freely without interruption. That was a much prettier way to say, we bout to be with the sh*ts. Thank you to my business partner Ian Schwartzman and REVOLT for the opportunity to highlight my brutal honesty, passion and integrity. I love REVOLTING!! Together, we will continue to take this thing to heights unseen.”

REVOLT describes State of the Culture to “deliver raw, unfiltered, and informative debates and interviews where Budden digs deep with prominent celebrities, artists and personalities.”

Congrats to Joe and the rest of his team on the new deal and Diddy for believing in the vision.