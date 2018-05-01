Video: Janelle Monáe – The Breakfast Club Interview

Janelle Monáe just released her highly anticipated new album Dirty Computer. She hit up The Breakfast Club to chop it up about the meaning behind her LP’s name, racial injustices that plague the United States, female empowerment, Prince being a mentor of hers before he passed away, video for “PYNK,” overcoming obstacles as a child, mother working as a janitor, and more.

You can download Dirty Computer now on iTunes/Google Play.

01 Dirty Computer (feat. Brian Wilson)

02 Crazy, Classic, Life

03 Take a Byte

04 Jane’s Dream

05 Screwed (feat. Zoë Kravitz)

06 Django Jane

07 PYNK (feat. Grimes)

08 Make Me Feel

09 I Got the Juice (feat. Pharrell Williams)

10 I Like That

11 Stevie’s Dream

12 Don’t Judge Me

13 So Afraid

14 Americans