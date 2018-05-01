Video: Janelle Monáe – The Breakfast Club Interview

Hits: 45
Janelle Monáe just released her highly anticipated new album Dirty Computer. She hit up The Breakfast Club to chop it up about the meaning behind her LP’s name, racial injustices that plague the United States, female empowerment, Prince being a mentor of hers before he passed away, video for “PYNK,” overcoming obstacles as a child, mother working as a janitor, and more.
You can download Dirty Computer now on iTunes/Google Play.
01 Dirty Computer (feat. Brian Wilson)
02 Crazy, Classic, Life
03 Take a Byte
04 Jane’s Dream
05 Screwed (feat. Zoë Kravitz)
06 Django Jane
07 PYNK (feat. Grimes)
08 Make Me Feel
09 I Got the Juice (feat. Pharrell Williams)
10 I Like That
11 Stevie’s Dream
12 Don’t Judge Me
13 So Afraid
14 Americans
