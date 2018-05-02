J. Cole, Lil Wayne, SZA & More To Perform At 2018 Bumbershoot Festival

The 2018 Bumbershoot Festival just announced this year’s lineup, which will be headlined by J. Cole, Lil Wayne, SZA. The event will take place from August 31st to September 2nd at Seattle, Washington’s Seattle Center. Also performing will be Young Thug, Ludacris, T-Pain, dvsn, Tinashe, Moses Sumney, Towkio, Yung Pinch, Marc E. Bassy, Cozz, Maxo Kream, Bas, and more.

You can see the full list of performers below and pick up tickets on the Bumbershoot official website starting May 4th.