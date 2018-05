J. Cole will be hitting the road in support of his popular fifth studio album KOD. The Dreamville head honcho decided to also bring along Atlanta’s Young Thug. The tour willk kick off on August 9th in Miami and run through October 10th in Boston, MA.

You can see the full list of cities and dates below and pick up your tickets starting Saturday, May 12th. Pre-sale passes will start May 11th on Dreamville.com