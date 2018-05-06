Gucci x Dapper Dan Collab Revealed

With the official collab confirmed last September and the announcement of the exclusive store in Harlem, Gucci and Dapper Dan reveal their first collection of apparel and accessories. The collection will be previewed at Gucci’s new Wooster Street store in New York City’s SoHo area until the official release for their Fall/Winter collection.

The Gucci-Dapper Dan collection will feature vintage Dapper Dan custom garments in a variety of decorative tracksuits and jackets. You can check out the preview below and see the full Gucci-Dapper Dan collection at 63 Wooster Street in New York’s SoHo area starting today (May 6th).