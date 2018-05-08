The Nike continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 98 with new colorways all year. The latest will be a combination of white, black, racer blue, and volt. Featuring a mesh and leather upper with white and black accents highlighted with blue and volt. Finally, a white midsole with racer blue Air Max cushioning and a black rubber outsole completes the design altogether.

You can pick up the Nike Air Max 98 Racer Blue for $160 at select Nike stores and online starting May 10.