G-Eazy Arrested For Assault & Cocaine Possession In Sweden

G-Eazy was in Sweden last night as part of his world tour. His show went down without any issues. While partying in a club after his show in Stockholm Eazy was partying a little too hard, got rowdy and ended up punching a security guard. He was arrested for assault and cocaine was found in his possession. According to TMZ he was charged with suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics. In a clip below you can clearly see G-Eazy sniffing cocaine off of a woman’s stomach.
quit stealing my shit pic.twitter.com/8zHR4k9mJR
— LASTCALL (@SmackDatBooty69) August 30, 2016
