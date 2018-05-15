French Montana Announces Another ‘Unforgettable’ Type Single with Swae Lee & New Single W/ Quavo and Chance The Rapper

French Montana had his biggest hit ever with 2017’s “Unforgettable” with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.

He’s looking to recreate the magic with his upcoming album singles. French recently sat down with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 in support of his Deadpool 2 soundtrack collab titled “Welcome To The Party” with Diplo and Lil Pump. During the interview, he announced that for his new solo project, he already has two singles locked and loaded, “No Stylist” ft. Quavo & Chance The Rapper and an “Unforgettable” sounding record with Swae Lee. You can check out the clip below.