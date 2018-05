Tate Kobang delivers his new EP titled 28. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances/production Band Boy Skooda, YG! Beats and Millz Douglas. You can stream the full EP below.

01. Tate Kobang – 28

02. Tate Kobang – No Type

03. Tate Kobang – Anything

04. Tate Kobang – Lead Baby

05. Tate Kobang – Fashionova Bitches

06. Tate Kobang – TateKo 3:16

07. Tate Kobang – Brown Paper Bag (Feat. Banf Boy Skooda)

08. Tate Kobang – Money Rag