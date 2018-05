Philthy Rich liberates his latest EP titled The Remixes 2.. Featuring eight records with guest appearances by E-40, Too Short, G-Eazy, Ziggy, Team Eastside Peezy, Mozzy, Babyface Ray, Go Yayo, Rich The Kid, Rockie Fresh, Neek Bucks, Iamsu!, and more. You can download The Remixes 2 now on iTunes/Google Play. His project N.E.R.N.L. 4 drops May 25th.