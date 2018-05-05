EP Stream: Lou Val – Lonely In Paradise

Toronto’s Lou Val delivers his debut project titled Lonely In Paradise. Featuring nine new songsand no guest appearances. You can stream Lonely In Paradise in it entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

