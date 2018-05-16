MusicMixtapes EP Stream: Kevin Gates – Chained To The City By Cyclone - May 16, 2018 0 Hits: 40 After previewing new music on IG a couple days ago, Kevin Gates surprises fans with a new EP titled Chained To The City. You can stream Chained To The City in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0