EP Stream: Kevin Gates – Chained To The City

kevin gates chained to the city ep

After previewing new music on IG a couple days ago, Kevin Gates surprises fans with a new EP titled Chained To The City. You can stream Chained To The City in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

