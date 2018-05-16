EP Stream: Kevin Gates – Chained To The City

After previewing new music on IG a couple days ago, Kevin Gates surprises fans with a new EP titled Chained To The City. You can stream Chained To The City in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

