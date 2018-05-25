MusicMixtapes EP Stream: Jesse James Solomon – Strata By Cyclone - May 25, 2018 0 Hits: 47 Jesse James Solomon delivers his new EP titled Strata. Featuring new songs and appearances by kadiata and Eliza. You can stream Strata in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0