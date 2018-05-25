EP Stream: Jesse James Solomon – Strata

Jesse James Solomon delivers his new EP titled Strata. Featuring new songs and appearances by kadiata and Eliza. You can stream Strata in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

