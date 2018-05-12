Drake Set To Release A Legendary Collab In June

Hits: 40
Drake returned like he never left with with the success of his last two singles “God’s Plan” & “Nice For What”. Now he has plans to link up with legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Paul Anka, who penned classic such as penned classics such as Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” and Michael Jackson’s “This Is It”, The collab was confirmed by Anka in his acceptances speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards on May 10. He had this to says about working with Drake:“I’m working with a brilliant young artist who is as hot as you can get right now, a fellow young Canadian and his name is Drake. We recorded something that will be released, out in June. That’s all I can tell you.”
Now official date for the release more info is soon to come.
