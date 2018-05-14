Drake & Migos Announce ‘Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour’

Hits: 47
Drake and Migos just announced they will be hitting the road together on the Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour. The tour kicks off July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah and runs through November 17th in Atlanta. General tickets go on sale May 18 at Ticketmaster. American Express card members will be able to purchase early access tickets starting Tuesday May 15 to Thursday May 17 at 10 p.m. Drake’s new album Scorpion is set to drop in June. Check out the full list of dates and cites below.
July 26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 28 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 31 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Aug. 1 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 10 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 14 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 18 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30 — Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center
Aug. 31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 4 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 7 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 8 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 13 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
Sept. 18 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 21 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 22 — Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 24 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 6 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Oct. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 26 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Oct. 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 1 — Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Nov. 3 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 6 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Nov. 17 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena