Drake & Migos Announce ‘Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour’

Drake and Migos just announced they will be hitting the road together on the Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour. The tour kicks off July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah and runs through November 17th in Atlanta. General tickets go on sale May 18 at Ticketmaster. American Express card members will be able to purchase early access tickets starting Tuesday May 15 to Thursday May 17 at 10 p.m. Drake’s new album Scorpion is set to drop in June. Check out the full list of dates and cites below.

July 26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 28 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 31 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Aug. 1 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 10 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 14 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 18 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 — Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center

Aug. 31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 4 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 7 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 8 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 13 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

Sept. 18 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 22 — Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 24 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 6 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 26 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Oct. 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 1 — Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Nov. 3 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 6 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Nov. 17 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena