Christina Aguilera Announces “The Liberation Tour” With Big Boi

Christina Aguilera just released the visuals for her Ty Dolla Sign and 2 Chainz-featured single “Accelerate”. She also decides to announce she will be hitting the road on The Liberation Tour with special guest Big Boi.
The tour kicks off on September 25th in Hollywood, Atlantic City and runs through November 13th in St. Petersburg, FL. Check out the full list of dates and cities and pick up tickets on Christina’s official website starting May 18th. You can also pre-order her new album Liberation now on iTunes/Google Play.
Sept. 25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept. 28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept. 30 — Washington, DC^ @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 3 — New York, NY^ @ Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 4 — New York, NY^ @ Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 6 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 8 — Boston, MA^ @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Oct. 11 — Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
Oct. 13 — Detroit, MI^ @ Fox Theatre Detroit
Oct. 16 — Chicago, IL^ @ The Chicago Theatre
Oct. 17 — Chicago, IL^ @ The Chicago Theatre
Oct. 19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 22 — Oakland, CA^ @ Paramount Theatre – Oakland
Oct. 24 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Oct. 26 — Los Angeles, CA^ @The Greek Theatre
Oct. 27 — Las Vegas, NV^ @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ^ @ Comerica Theatre
Nov. 1 — Sugar Land, TX^ @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov. 3 — Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
Nov. 4 — Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
Nov. 6 — St. Louis, MO^ @ Peabody Opera House
Nov. 9 — New Orleans, LA^ @ Saenger Theatre
Nov. 11 — Atlanta, GA^ @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Nov. 13 — St. Petersburg, FL^ @ The Mahaffey Theatre
^ Featuring Big Boi
Been a fan for a long time. So excited to have @BigBoi join me this fall for #TheLiberationTour !! pic.twitter.com/auNqUM6RD9
— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 13, 2018