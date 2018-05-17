Christina Aguilera Announces “The Liberation Tour” With Big Boi

Christina Aguilera just released the visuals for her Ty Dolla Sign and 2 Chainz-featured single “Accelerate”. She also decides to announce she will be hitting the road on The Liberation Tour with special guest Big Boi.

The tour kicks off on September 25th in Hollywood, Atlantic City and runs through November 13th in St. Petersburg, FL. Check out the full list of dates and cities and pick up tickets on Christina’s official website starting May 18th. You can also pre-order her new album Liberation now on iTunes/Google Play.

Sept. 25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 30 — Washington, DC^ @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 3 — New York, NY^ @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 4 — New York, NY^ @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 6 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 8 — Boston, MA^ @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 11 — Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

Oct. 13 — Detroit, MI^ @ Fox Theatre Detroit

Oct. 16 — Chicago, IL^ @ The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17 — Chicago, IL^ @ The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 22 — Oakland, CA^ @ Paramount Theatre – Oakland

Oct. 24 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Oct. 26 — Los Angeles, CA^ @The Greek Theatre

Oct. 27 — Las Vegas, NV^ @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ^ @ Comerica Theatre

Nov. 1 — Sugar Land, TX^ @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov. 3 — Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

Nov. 4 — Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Nov. 6 — St. Louis, MO^ @ Peabody Opera House

Nov. 9 — New Orleans, LA^ @ Saenger Theatre

Nov. 11 — Atlanta, GA^ @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Nov. 13 — St. Petersburg, FL^ @ The Mahaffey Theatre

^ Featuring Big Boi