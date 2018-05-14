Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’ Debuts at Number 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Childish Gambino earns his first number 1 single with his new viral hit “This is America”, which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The genius politically conscious visual was analyzed by all major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC and even Time Magazine. The analysis has led to over 113 million views for edgy video on Youtube is the last 10 days.

His previous highest number was 12 with 2017’s popular “Redbone”. Congrats to Childish on his success and changing the narrative after Kanye’s nonsensical rantings about slavery. Donald Glover saves the day again.