New Music: Casey Veggies – Mirror On The Wall

Casey Veggies follows up the visuals for his track “Show Off” featuring Wiz Khalifa with a new solo single titled “Mirror On The Wall”. Directed by Ozhora Miyagi. His project Back Against The Wall will be released in the upcoming months.

