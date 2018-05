Banksy returns with a new art series titled “Beyond the Streets”, which is exhibited Los Angeles. The featured piece from the series is inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Barbican Centre retrospective. The piece features Basquiat’s “Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump” piece as the main figure colored in black, being frisked by the law enforcement You can check out the Beyond the Streets now at 1667 N Main St in Los Angeles