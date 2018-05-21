MusicNew Music New Music: Audio Push – High Note By Cyclone - May 21, 2018 0 Hits: 64 After dropping two new records in March and taking April off, Audio Push is back at with their latest release titled “High Note.” You can stream it below and download “High Note” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0