Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory & Mal Episode 163 “Attachment 1”

In this episode:

Slow news week? No problem for Joe, Rory and Mal. They begin this weeks episode by recapping “DP” and attempt to cover the Royal Wedding (12:45). Also, should Tekashi69 be allowed to perform at Summer Jam? Mal believes he should but Joe and Rory argue otherwise (1:09:06). And last week, Joe spent some time in Miami and came back with several questions. Are long distance relationships sustainable (46:57)? And what is proper etiquette for responding to nudes (1:20:56)? You don’t want to miss out on the guy’s answers. Enjoy another loaded episode!

Tickets are sold out for the Joe Budden podcast tour. Salute to all who are coming, we will see you soon!

Sleeper Picks of the Week:

Joe:

Summer Walker – “Deep” | youtu.be/XCvAVXXPnSM

Rory:

Alex Da Kid (feat. HER and Rapsody) – “Go” | youtu.be/6Y0f8SNLuNo

Mal:

Sy Ari Da Kid (feat Eric Bellinger) – “Read Receipts” | youtu.be/CkSfNk7RXtI