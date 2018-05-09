Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory & Mal Episode 161 “Joethos”

This week, Joe, Rory, and Mal begin with the MET Gala and recapped some of the outfits that your favorite entertainers wore (4:41). Also, Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” video became a viral moment which led them to discuss the impact and talent of Gambino (34:50). And a lot of new music was released this past week, Joe covers Royce da 5’9, Rae Sremmurd, and Desiigner’s new projects(1:04:58). Another loaded episode, enjoy!

Other topics include:

-Crooked I Interview (1:21:01)

-Is Everyday Struggle Over? (1:25:34)

–Avengers Infinity Wars Recap (2:02:05)

Sleeper Picks of the Week

Joe:

Rae Sremmurd (Feat. Young Thug) “Offshore” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIN7V_x4y4g&feature=share

Rory:

Leon Bridges – “Bad Bad News” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=cztfyj1dVgk&feature=share

Mal:

Ye Ali – “Oceans” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHSArzhhIn8&feature=share