Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory & Mal (Episode 160) “Factory, Factoid, Fendi”

No time was wasted on this weeks episode, as Joe, Rory, and Mal address the Kanye situation immediately. They discuss Kanye’s interview with Charlemagne and his TMZ meltdown and decide it’s time to cancel Kanye West (2:53). Joe then addresses Chance the Rapper and others, who attempted to defend Kanye (33:15). Also, is Black Twitter trying to cancel Issa Rae? The guys discuss her stance on black women dating Asian men (53:37). And Joe announces that Slaughterhouse is over (1:28:53). Another loaded episode, salute.

Sleeper Picks of the Week

Joe:

Post Malone – “Blame It On Me” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-cG38SJCJo&feature=share

Mal:

K. Forest – “Playa” | *Song Coming Soon*

Rory:

Robert Glasper and Alex Isley “No One Like You” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYwKdySiXFA&feature=share