ASAP Rocky ‘TESTING’ & Pusha T ‘DAYTONA’ First Week Sales Projections

Pusha T was the most talked about artist that released an album this week with his new album DAYTONA reviving his beef with Drake but ASAP Rocky also delivered his new album TESTING .

After the first full day on the market, now it’s time to see if the hype led to units sold. HDD reports that DAYTONA will move approximately 65-75k units first week. A good number as ealer prdiction last week that he would push under 50k.

ASAP Rocky’s TESTING is projected to move 80-100k first week, which would make his album the top Hip Hop release this week

Shawn Mendes’ self titled third studio album is set to take the #1 spot on Billboard next week, projected to 135-155k units.

I’ll keep you posted if their are any drastic changes in the current predictions.