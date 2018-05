ASAP Rocky will be releasing his highly anticipated new album Testing soon. He decided to reveal the official artwork. The album will feature guest appearances by Kid Cudi, Skepta, and Moby. Check out his message below and stay tune for more info on the release date.

ALBUM DONE pic.twitter.com/zWXMXrogvF — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 21, 2018