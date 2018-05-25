Album Stream: Zaytoven – Trap Holizay

Atlanta’s Zaytoven his highly anticipated debut album Trap Holizay via Motown Records. Featuring 12 new songs and guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Pusha T, T.I., OJ Da Juiceman, Plies, Trey Songz, Trouble, Offset, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and more. You can stream Trap Holizay in its entirety below or download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

1. Intro (feat. Gucci Mane)

2. Left da Bank

3. Go Get the Money (feat. Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Pusha T & T.I.)

4. Wake Up & Cook Up

5. Back on It (feat. Offset & Young Scooter)

6. What You Think (feat. OJ da Juiceman)

7. Black Privilege (feat. Plies, Trey Songz & Trouble)

8. Show It (feat. T.I., Offset & Kodak Black)

9. Boot Up (feat. Future)

10. East Atlanta Day (feat. Gucci Mane & 21 Savage)

11. Strong (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

12. Mo Reala (feat. Future)