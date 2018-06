Waka Flocka puts a pause on his album Flockavelli 2 until October 5th. He gives fans a new album titled Big Homie Flocka via Brick Squad Monopoly Music. Featuring 23 new songs and production by 808 Mafia, Lex Luger, Zaytoven, Southside, and more. You can stream Big Homie Flocka in its entirety below.