Album Stream: Pusha T – DAYTONA

Just as promised, G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T his highly anticipated new album DAYTONA. Featuring seven new record and guest appearances by Rick Ross and Kanye West. You can stream DAYTONA in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. You can also pick up limited edition vinyl on Pusha’s official website.

Daytona is the first project out of Wyoming. I’m really proud of what we put together. We’ve spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving. 🙏🙏🙏 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 24, 2018

.@PUSHA_T is following up the release of #DAYTONA with a brand new show on Beats 1, #KingPushRadio! Hear episode 1 Friday: 10AM LA

1PM NYC

6PM LDN Listen live for free: https://t.co/B9YSmcmQOf pic.twitter.com/gObGv7PI22 — Beats 1 (@Beats1) May 25, 2018

1) If You Know You Know

2) The Games We Play

3) Hard Piano (Feat. Rick Ross)

4) Come Back Baby

5) Santeria

6) What Would Meek Do? (Feat. Kanye West)

7) Infrared