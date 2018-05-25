Album Stream: Pusha T – DAYTONA

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 41

pusha t daytona album artwork 620x621

Just as promised, G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T his highly anticipated new album DAYTONA. Featuring seven new record and guest appearances by Rick Ross and Kanye West. You can stream DAYTONA in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. You can also pick up limited edition vinyl on Pusha’s official website.

1) If You Know You Know
2) The Games We Play
3) Hard Piano (Feat. Rick Ross)
4) Come Back Baby
5) Santeria
6) What Would Meek Do? (Feat. Kanye West)
7) Infrared

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR