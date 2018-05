OVO Sound affiliate Preme (who was formerly known as P Reign) just delivered his debut album Light Of Day. Featuring 15 tracks and guest appearances/production by Lil Wayne, YG, Post Malone, Ty Dolla Sign, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Offset, Murda Beatz, DJ Mustard, Pro Logic, and more. You can stream Light Of Day in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.