Poo Bear just released his new album Bearthday Music. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Ty Dolla Sign, Anitta, Elvana, Sasha Sirota, Zara Larsson, Nikki Vianna, LAZR, Nechie, RaRa, and Ashley Joi. You can stream Bearthday Music in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.