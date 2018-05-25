Album Stream: ASAP Rocky – Testing

ASAP Rocky just release his new album Testing. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, French Montana, Skepta, Smooky Margielaa, FKA Twigs, Lauryn Hill, and more.

To coincide with the album, Rocky also released a new mobile app with Yammy Vision, allowing fans to “view life through a different lens.”. You can stream Testing in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes /Google Play. You can download the app now on the App Store

1. Distorted Records

2. ASAP Forever (Feat. Kid Cudi & Moby)

3. Tony Tone (Feat. Puff Daddy)

4. Fukk Sleep (Feat. FKA Twigs)

5. Praise The Lord (Tha Shine) (Feat. Skepta)

6. Calldrop (Feat. Kodak Black)

7. Buckshots (Feat. Playboi Carti & Smooky Margielaa)

8. Gunz N Butta

9. Brotha Man (Feat. French Montana & Frank Ocean)

10. OG Beeper

11. Kid$ Turned Out Fine

12. Hun43rd (Feat. Dev Hynes)

13. Changing

14. Black Tux

15. Purity (Feat. Frank Ocean & Lauryn Hill)