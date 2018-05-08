The Air Jordan 5 Orange Peel (International Flight) is the latest colorway of the silhouette that is set to release later this year. Featuring a sail white leather upper that is accentuated with blue and orange accents throughout the shoe with the signature netted detailing on the sides. Speckles of black on the shark teeth of the midsole and a ice outsole to complete.

You can pick up Air Jordan 5 Orange Peel (International Flight) now for $190 at select Jordan Brand stores and online starting September 8th.