The Air Jordan 5 Bred was originally set to be released this summer but has now be delayed for a fall/winter release. The upcoming version is rumored to feature a black satin upper with Red accents, the signature netting detail on the sides, shark teeth detail and a ice outsole to complete the design.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 5 Bred for $190 at select Jordan Brand stores and online on November 26th.

*Official pics will be released soon.*